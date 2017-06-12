The Latest: Warriors hold onto to lead, Cavs battle back

J.R. Smith hit another 3-pointer and LeBron James scored on a difficult putback to help Cleveland cut a deficit that was 17 in the second quarter to eight, 86-77, with five minutes to play in the third quarter. James has 25 points and seven rebounds and Kevin Love finally got on the board after a scoreless first half to keep the Cavaliers' hopes of extending the series alive.

