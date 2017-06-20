Second Annual Indiana Pacers Summer League Primer
With free agency already in full swing, Indiana's Summer League team headed by Popeye Jones and assisted by Sydney Kings coach Andrew Gaze will open its four-game slate on Saturday, July 1 at 1:00 PM against the Orlando Magic . All games will be televised on NBA-TV.
