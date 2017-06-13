Riley Curry Dances Wildly With Daddy Steph After Warriors Win NBA Finals - Watch

SO CUTE! Steph Curry's daughter, Riley, went absolutely crazy after watching her father win another NBA Championship on June 12th. The 4-year old danced wildly during her father's post game interview check out the always cute scene-stealer here! When it comes to cheerleading, Riley Curry is one of the best in the business! The adorable 4-year old couldn't believe her eyes when the Golden State Warriors clinched the 2017 NBA Championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers on June 12th at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

