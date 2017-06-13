Riley Curry Dances Wildly With Daddy Steph After Warriors Win NBA Finals - Watch
SO CUTE! Steph Curry's daughter, Riley, went absolutely crazy after watching her father win another NBA Championship on June 12th. The 4-year old danced wildly during her father's post game interview check out the always cute scene-stealer here! When it comes to cheerleading, Riley Curry is one of the best in the business! The adorable 4-year old couldn't believe her eyes when the Golden State Warriors clinched the 2017 NBA Championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers on June 12th at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC