Report: Paul George tells Pacers he plans to leave after next season

15 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Report: Paul George tells Pacers he will leave after next season Indiana's star may want to head to the Los Angeles Lakers Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://indy.st/2thDu9B Indiana Pacer Paul George says he will stay with Indiana under his continuing contract with the Pacers for the 2017-18 season, despite rumors of being traded in the 2017 NBA draft to teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers. Right, Indiana Pacer Paul George greets little ones, from left, Karter Brown, 4, and Braden Brown, 2, during the 9th annual Caroline Symmes Celebrity Softball Challenge at Victory Field in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 15, 2017.

