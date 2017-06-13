Reports: Warriors Unanimously Reject ...

Reports: Warriors Unanimously Reject Trump White House Visit After Winning Championship

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: East Bay Express

CNBC sports personality Josh Brown and others reported on Twitter early this morning that the entire Golden State Warriors have unanimously agreed not to partake in the traditional White House visit, because of their opposition to President Trump: The two-time champions' distaste for Trump is no secret, so it wouldn't be a surprise were the team to announce that it wouldn't head to D.C. for the customary presidential photo-op. Head coach Steve Kerr called the president a "blowhard" earlier this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Pacers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Concerned Parent 2
News Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14) Sep '14 johnnyj 1
News Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14) Aug '14 Mike Williams 1
News LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13) Jul '14 where 3
News Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14) May '14 Andrew 9
See all Indiana Pacers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,669 • Total comments across all topics: 281,738,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC