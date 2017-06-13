Reports: Warriors Unanimously Reject Trump White House Visit After Winning Championship
CNBC sports personality Josh Brown and others reported on Twitter early this morning that the entire Golden State Warriors have unanimously agreed not to partake in the traditional White House visit, because of their opposition to President Trump: The two-time champions' distaste for Trump is no secret, so it wouldn't be a surprise were the team to announce that it wouldn't head to D.C. for the customary presidential photo-op. Head coach Steve Kerr called the president a "blowhard" earlier this year.
