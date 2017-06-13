Rachel Lindsay All Smiles Watching Ex Kevin Durant Win NBA Ring After 'BIP' Drama
As the Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson 'Bachelor In Paradise' scandal escalates, current Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, is continuing to live her life as usual. She even attended the NBA championship game on June 12, where she happily cheered on her ex, Kevin Durant, from the crowd! Rachel Lindsay , 31, is taking full advantage of the perks of being on The Bachelorette ! The 31-year-old even got the chance to attend Game 5 of the NBA finals on June 12, where she cheered on the Golden State Warriors, who wound up winning the championship after a 129-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
