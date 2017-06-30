Paul George no longer an option for B...

Paul George no longer an option for Boston Celtics; Indiana Pacers...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: MassLive.com

The Boston Celtics have lost out on Paul George, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, who reported Friday night that the Indiana Pacers star has been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. USA Today's Sam Amick reported that Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis are part of the package headed to the Pacers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Pacers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reggie Miller puts Geist home on market (Dec '07) Jun 17 There phartse 92
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Concerned Parent 2
News Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14) Sep '14 johnnyj 1
News Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14) Aug '14 Mike Williams 1
News LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13) Jul '14 where 3
See all Indiana Pacers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,198 • Total comments across all topics: 282,153,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC