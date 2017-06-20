Pacers select UCLA's TJ Leaf with 18th overall pick in draft
T.J. Leaf hugs relatives and friends after being selected by the Indiana Pacers as the 18th pick overall during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in New York. T.J. Leaf hugs relatives and friends after being selected by the Indiana Pacers as the 18th pick overall during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in New York.
