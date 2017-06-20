Pacers select UCLAa s TJ Leaf with 18th overall pick in draft

The Indiana Pacers selected UCLA forward TJ Leaf with the 18th overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night as they head into an offseason of uncertainty. The 6-foot-10 Israeli-American, who moved at a young age to California where he's lived most of his life, shot 61.7 percent from the field this season, and averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

