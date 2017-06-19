Pacers draft pick Leaf right at home in Indiana
Head coach Nate McMillan and team president Kevin Pritchard flanked T.J. Leaf as the Indiana Pacers introduced their first round draft pick Friday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. But his parents introduced T.J. to Indiana long ago.
