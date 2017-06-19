NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers pursuing ...

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers pursuing trade for Jimmy Butler,...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

The Cleveland Cavaliers are taking a break from being the proverbial boogeyman in the Los Angeles Lakes pursuit of Indiana Pacers star Paul George to go after a different All-Star wing who hasn't demanded his team trade him . According to the esteemed Marc Stein of ESPN , the Cavaliers "have been working today on assembling multi-team trade scenarios to try to acquire Chicago's Jimmy Butler ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Pacers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reggie Miller puts Geist home on market (Dec '07) Jun 17 There phartse 92
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Concerned Parent 2
News Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14) Sep '14 johnnyj 1
News Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14) Aug '14 Mike Williams 1
News LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13) Jul '14 where 3
See all Indiana Pacers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,264 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC