NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers pursuing trade for Jimmy Butler,...

The Cleveland Cavaliers are taking a break from being the proverbial boogeyman in the Los Angeles Lakes pursuit of Indiana Pacers star Paul George to go after a different All-Star wing who hasn't demanded his team trade him . According to the esteemed Marc Stein of ESPN , the Cavaliers "have been working today on assembling multi-team trade scenarios to try to acquire Chicago's Jimmy Butler ."

