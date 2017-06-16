NBA suspends former Warriors star for 5 games
Former Warriors star Monta Ellis will sit out the first five games next season after he violated the league's anti-drug program. Ellis, who just finished his second year with the Indiana Pacers, likely twas suspended for testing positive for marijuana use.
