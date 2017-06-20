NBA Rumors: Celtics Have Strong Offer...

NBA Rumors: Celtics Have Strong Offer On Table For Pacers' Paul George

NBA insider Sam Amico reported Wednesday night that the Indiana Pacers were sifting through and ranking trade offers for George, with just about every team at least contacting them about the four-time All-Star. While it's unclear how motivated the Pacers are to move George before Thursday's NBA draft, or what exactly they're looking for in return, it sounds like the Boston Celtics are among the teams making a strong push for the 27-year-old swingman.

