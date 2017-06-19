NBA Draft: Josh Jackson still without...

NBA Draft: Josh Jackson still without Celtics workout two days from draft

A day after the Celtics worked out Jayson Tatum and Danny Ainge announced that the player they would have drafted at number one will probably be there at three, the Cs hoped they would finally get their workout with former Kansas star Josh Jackson. Josh Jackson did not work out for the Celtics on Tues, multiple sources tell ESPN.

