NBA bans Ellis, Bullock

2 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Monta Ellis of the Indiana Pacers and Reggie Bullock of the Detroit Pistons have been suspended five games under the NBA's anti-drug program. The 31-year-old Ellis averaged 8.5 points a game for Indiana last season.

Chicago, IL

