Lonzo Ball is cool and calm as he waits for the NBA draft
UCLA guard Lonzo Ball dribbles away from Kentucky guard Dominique Hawkins, right, in the first half of the NCAA tournament on March 24. UCLA guard Lonzo Ball dribbles away from Kentucky guard Dominique Hawkins, right, in the first half of the NCAA tournament on March 24. On the eve of the biggest night of his life, Lonzo Ball pops up from underneath a fluffy, white down comforter and digs through a box of chicken nuggets. On a television a few feet away, pundits debate De'Aaron Fox, one of the top point guards in this year's NBA draft .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reggie Miller puts Geist home on market (Dec '07)
|Jun 17
|There phartse
|92
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC