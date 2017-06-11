LeBron's teammate at SVSM thinks the King needs more help

Romeo Travis, one of St. Vincent - St. Mary's "Fab Five" in the days LeBron James was drawing NBA crowds to high school basketball games, believes that his former teammate needs to add Jimmy Butler or Paul George to his Cleveland Cavaliers team in the offseason. I asked Travis, who currently plays for Strasbourg IG in the EuroLeague , who the Cavs should get after he said on Twitter that James needed more help in the 2017 NBA Finals.

