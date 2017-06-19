Lakers Trade Rumors: Jordan Clarkson 'not well regarded' as a...

The week leading up to the 2017 NBA Draft was not really centered around the draft at all, at least for the Los Angeles Lakers . The team was involved in trade talks for Indiana Pacers All-Star Paul George for most of the week heading into the event, with talks ultimately stalling because the Pacers were unenthused by the Lakers offer and Los Angeles was unwilling to raise it.

