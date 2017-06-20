Lakers News: Brandon Ingram will play 'a handful' of games in Las Vegas Summer League
It's impossible to predict how good the Los Angeles Lakers will be next season given that they could trade for Indiana Pacers forward Paul George any second now, but their roster for Las Vegas Summer League appears to be absolutely stacked. During an appearance on ESPN 710's "Mason and Ireland," Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka revealed that all four of the players the Lakers selected would suit up for the team in Las Vegas, meaning that Lakers fans will get their first looks at what Lonzo Ball , Kyle Kuzma , Josh Hart and Thomas Bryant bring to the table during the summer exhibition.
