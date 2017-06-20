Lakers News: Brandon Ingram will play...

Lakers News: Brandon Ingram will play 'a handful' of games in Las Vegas Summer League

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

It's impossible to predict how good the Los Angeles Lakers will be next season given that they could trade for Indiana Pacers forward Paul George any second now, but their roster for Las Vegas Summer League appears to be absolutely stacked. During an appearance on ESPN 710's "Mason and Ireland," Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka revealed that all four of the players the Lakers selected would suit up for the team in Las Vegas, meaning that Lakers fans will get their first looks at what Lonzo Ball , Kyle Kuzma , Josh Hart and Thomas Bryant bring to the table during the summer exhibition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Pacers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reggie Miller puts Geist home on market (Dec '07) Jun 17 There phartse 92
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Concerned Parent 2
News Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14) Sep '14 johnnyj 1
News Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14) Aug '14 Mike Williams 1
News LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13) Jul '14 where 3
See all Indiana Pacers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,126 • Total comments across all topics: 281,985,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC