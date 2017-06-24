Jimmy Butler trade sets the stage for...

Jimmy Butler trade sets the stage for looming free agency

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

As draft night approached, some of the heavy hitters in the NBA - Cleveland, San Antonio, Houston, Boston, the Clippers among them - were jockeying, making calls and looking for deals to try to position themselves to make a run at the Golden State juggernaut. The Warriors' greatness has forced the rest of the league to do deep self-examination and be aggressive in upgrading their rosters if they're even going to have a chance to compete.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Pacers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reggie Miller puts Geist home on market (Dec '07) Jun 17 There phartse 92
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Concerned Parent 2
News Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14) Sep '14 johnnyj 1
News Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14) Aug '14 Mike Williams 1
News LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13) Jul '14 where 3
See all Indiana Pacers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,502 • Total comments across all topics: 282,017,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC