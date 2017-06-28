Inside Paul George's thinking after warning Pacers about intentions
Inside Paul George's thinking after warning Pacers about intentions George gave the Pacers every possible clue as to what he was thinking before next summer's free agency. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tYA6AM Indiana Pacers forward Paul George shoots the ball in the second half of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reggie Miller puts Geist home on market (Dec '07)
|Jun 17
|There phartse
|92
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC