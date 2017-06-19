How the Cavs parting ways with David ...

How the Cavs parting ways with David Griffin could negatively impact the Pacers

13 hrs ago

A year hasn't even passed since Paul George brazenly declared to The Vertical's Michael Lee that he was "ready" to challenge LeBron James. Now, one frustrating season and unbalanced roster later, the Indiana Pacers presumably may need the King's team to avoid losing their franchise star for pennies on the dollar.

Chicago, IL

