Five things we learned from the Warriors' Game 6 victory

Five things we learned from the Golden State Warriors' 129-120 game five victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers -- and 2017 Finals championship -- Monday at Oracle Arena: Two dominant perspectives emerged in the immediate aftermath of Golden State's title-clinching victory and Kevin Durant's bucket-list box check-off. The first was that anyone who didn't get giddy over or bow to Durant getting his championship ring was a "hater" who somehow doesn't understand or value the free market or Durant's ability to choose his team last summer in free agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.