'Counting On' Recap: Joy Duggar & Aus...

'Counting On' Recap: Joy Duggar & Austin Forsyth Tie ...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: HollywoodLife

Joy-Anna Duggar is a married woman! Saying 'I do' to Austin Forsyth in the season premiere of 'Counting On,' the teen revealed she had absolutely zero pre-wedding jitters! And her favorite part of her special day? The 1st kiss of course! See the newlywed's big smooch here. Joy-Anna Duggar , 19, could NOT have been more ready to marry her now-husband Austin Forsyth , 23, when it came time for their May 26th nuptials .

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Pacers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Concerned Parent 2
News Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14) Sep '14 johnnyj 1
News Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14) Aug '14 Mike Williams 1
News LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13) Jul '14 where 3
News Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14) May '14 Andrew 9
See all Indiana Pacers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,228 • Total comments across all topics: 281,724,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC