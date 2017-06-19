Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles on Paul George, Jimmy Butler, Chauncey Billups -- Terry Pluto
Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook while waiting for Chauncey Billups to decide if he wants to be general manager: 1. I'm told the Indiana Pacers don't want Kevin Love, at least not right now. Their goal is young players and draft picks.
