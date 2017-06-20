Celtics draft Tatum
The Celtics selected Duke forward Jayson Tatum with the third overall pick in the NBA Draft, which all but extinguished trade rumor fires that had been surrounding Boston for days. The latest rumor had the C's hot on the trails of the New York Knicks' sensational 21-year-old big man known as the unicorn, Kristaps Porzingis.
