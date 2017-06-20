Cavs want JR Smith to shoot more

Here's something you never thought you would hear: After scoring a postseason-low 91 points in a Game 1 loss in the NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers' coaching staff found itself cajoling? JR Smith?to shoot more, not less. Smith, a notorious gunner who claims his personal motto is, "When in doubt, shoot," attempted only four shots in 28 minutes on Thursday.

