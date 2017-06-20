Cavs want JR Smith to shoot more
Here's something you never thought you would hear: After scoring a postseason-low 91 points in a Game 1 loss in the NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers' coaching staff found itself cajoling? JR Smith?to shoot more, not less. Smith, a notorious gunner who claims his personal motto is, "When in doubt, shoot," attempted only four shots in 28 minutes on Thursday.
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
