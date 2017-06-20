Cavaliers know they need to play more...

Cavaliers know they need to play more physical to beat Warriors

19 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Whether or not they'll admit it, the Cavaliers are facing a team with more talent and more weapons to win a fast-paced shootout. So it's no surprise following their Game 1 humbling that Cleveland's big theme moving forward is ratcheting up the physicality and fighting for position.

