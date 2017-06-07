Breaking down Warriors' reactions to Korver dunk The Warriors couldn't hide their astonishment. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/06/kyle-korver-dunk-video-reactions-game-3-nba-finals-cavs-warriors-draymond-green Kyle Korver, a 6-foot-7 professional basketball, dunked a basketball during Wednesday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and everybody seemed to freak out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.