Bob Myers talks draft, free agency and retaining Andre Iguodala
Most of the Warrior team went to Las Vegas this past weekend to continue their title celebration. But the architect of the team, Bob Myers, was forced to stay back, preparing for the NBA Draft, which is Thursday, and free agency, which starts July 1. In advance, Myers met with the media on Monday, saying most of his focus is locked into the draft because it is sooner, despite the Warriors holding none of Thursday night's 60 picks.
