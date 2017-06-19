Bob Myers talks draft, free agency an...

Bob Myers talks draft, free agency and retaining Andre Iguodala

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

Most of the Warrior team went to Las Vegas this past weekend to continue their title celebration. But the architect of the team, Bob Myers, was forced to stay back, preparing for the NBA Draft, which is Thursday, and free agency, which starts July 1. In advance, Myers met with the media on Monday, saying most of his focus is locked into the draft because it is sooner, despite the Warriors holding none of Thursday night's 60 picks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Pacers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reggie Miller puts Geist home on market (Dec '07) Jun 17 There phartse 92
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Concerned Parent 2
News Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14) Sep '14 johnnyj 1
News Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14) Aug '14 Mike Williams 1
News LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13) Jul '14 where 3
See all Indiana Pacers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,394 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC