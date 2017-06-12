Bella Hadid Snuggles With Shirtless Model Jordan Barrett In NYC - New Romance?
Is it love? Bella Hadid clearly never lost her groove, flaunting her bare booty while snuggling with shirtless model Jordan Barrett in her NYC apartment on June 12. Clad in a tank top and high cut panties, Bella appeared to have him captivated with her racy display! Work it, Bella Hadid ! The 20-year-old supermodel oozes confidence these days and now fans are wondering if she's officially off the market. Bella was photographed cozying up to Australian model Jordan Barrett , 20, on June 12, wearing nothing but a tiny tank top and high cut black panties in her New York City Apartment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC