Bella Hadid Snuggles With Shirtless Model Jordan Barrett In NYC - New Romance?

Is it love? Bella Hadid clearly never lost her groove, flaunting her bare booty while snuggling with shirtless model Jordan Barrett in her NYC apartment on June 12. Clad in a tank top and high cut panties, Bella appeared to have him captivated with her racy display! Work it, Bella Hadid ! The 20-year-old supermodel oozes confidence these days and now fans are wondering if she's officially off the market. Bella was photographed cozying up to Australian model Jordan Barrett , 20, on June 12, wearing nothing but a tiny tank top and high cut black panties in her New York City Apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.