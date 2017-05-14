Zaza Pachulia, Shaun Livingston go beyond the norm to help fuel Warriors' comeback
Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were the obvious headliners of the Warriors' thrilling Game 1 comeback against San Antonio Sunday, but they wouldn't have had the opportunity to star had it not been for two lunch-pail guys extending above and beyond their usual roles. Center Zaza Pachulia, playing the entire third quarter, reversed the entire dynamic of physicality inside the paint, where the Spurs pretty much had their way throughout a dominant first half.
