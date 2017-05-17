Zaza Pachulia on Gregg Popovich's remarks: 'I'm not a dirty player'
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia says he has "a lot of respect" for Gregg Popovich, but he disagrees with the San Antonio Spurs coach's assertion that his defensive closeout on Kawhi Leonard in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals was "dangerous" and "unsportsmanlike."
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC