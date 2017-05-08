Wizards' run ties series

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas passes the ball against Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat , of Poland, during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Washington. ORG XMIT: VZN107 less Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas passes the ball against Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat , of Poland, during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, ... more Washington Wizards guard John Wall goes to the basket against Boston Celtics center Al Horford , of Dominican Republic, and Kelly Olynyk, back center, of Canada, during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.