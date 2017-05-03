WhatsApp admin arrested for offensive posts on PM Modi
And within barely a week of the new rule, there reportedly has been an arrest for the violation of the same rule. A government order issued previous year says the group administrator of a social media group is held liable for prosecution if rumours, fake news or misleading information is circulated on it.A police officer said Krishna Sannatamma Naik, 30, an autorickshaw driver, created "D Balse Boys" on the socialmedia platform and included friends from Boddabalse village, near Murudeshwar in Bhatkal taluk of Uttara Kannada district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC