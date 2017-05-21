After the Game 1 incident, Pachulia wishes more attention had been paid to Kawhi Leonard's initial perspective rather than Gregg Popovich's rant. Warriors' Zaza Pachulia on Kawhi Leonard injury: 'I wish it didn't happen' After the Game 1 incident, Pachulia wishes more attention had been paid to Kawhi Leonard's initial perspective rather than Gregg Popovich's rant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.