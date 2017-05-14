Warriors enforcer faces his former San Antonio Spurs and seeks first NBA Finals trip at age 36.
David West, the Warriors' brawny bookworm, opened the NBA playoffs with his nose in a bestseller called "Ego Is the Enemy." In it, author Ryan Holiday writes that by conquering ego, "You will be liberated to accomplish the world-changing work you've set out to achieve."
