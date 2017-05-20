Warriors big man says he'll autograph toaster but 'not...
To Warriors fans, Klay Thompson signing a toaster is the greatest thing since sliced bread. Golden State is 27-1 since Thompson autographed the appliance in March, and there could bigger days ahead with the NBA Finals beginning June 1. "The weirdest thing I've ever been asked to sign was the inside of a dude's mouth," the 6-foot-9, 250-pound center said after practice Thursday.
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
