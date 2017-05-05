Time for Pacers to blow it up

Read more: The Republic

Though they haven't won an NBA championship and have only sporadically contended here and there, it's actually pretty amazing how long the Indiana Pacers have gone without being bad. Since the late 1980s, when the team picked second and seventh in consecutive drafts, the Pacers haven't had a team bad enough to score a single-digit pick.

