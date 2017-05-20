The Vertical: George Trade
On the recent podcast from Yahoo Sports' The Vertical, "front office insider" Bobby Marks suggested the following package for Paul George: Do fans like this trade for the Celtics? The Vertical is widely considered the most informed NBA source, and Marks has personal experience dealing with Ainge's staff. With Jaylen Brown and Paul George prepared to usurp Crowder's role, and potential #1 draft pick Markelle Fultz presumably more than capable of replacing Rozier, the assets named here are easily expendable for Boston.
