The Vertical: George Trade

The Vertical: George Trade

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Boston Celtics

On the recent podcast from Yahoo Sports' The Vertical, "front office insider" Bobby Marks suggested the following package for Paul George: Do fans like this trade for the Celtics? The Vertical is widely considered the most informed NBA source, and Marks has personal experience dealing with Ainge's staff. With Jaylen Brown and Paul George prepared to usurp Crowder's role, and potential #1 draft pick Markelle Fultz presumably more than capable of replacing Rozier, the assets named here are easily expendable for Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Celtics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Pacers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan '17 Clean Phart 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Concerned Parent 2
News Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14) Sep '14 johnnyj 1
News Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14) Aug '14 Mike Williams 1
News LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13) Jul '14 where 3
News Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14) May '14 Andrew 9
See all Indiana Pacers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC