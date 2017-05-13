The NBA playoff education of John Wall and Bradley Beal

Backcourt mates Bradley Beal and John Wall embrace following the Wizards' 92-91 win over the Celtics in Game 6. In May 2014, Ian Mahinmi was a key reserve player for the top-seeded Indiana Pacers, who faced the Washington Wizards in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Back then, the Wizards were making their first postseason appearance in six seasons.

