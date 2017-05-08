The brutal reality Exum and Jazz must face

If he is, then the Jazz need to sign George Hill for what he's worth - it's widely expected they will - and let Shelvin Mack walk. If the Jazz don't see Exum as their back-up point guard and potential starting point guard of the future, then it's probably best for both parties that he be traded in the off-season Entering Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors without starting point guard George Hill, it seemed reasonable for the Jazz to start Exum over Mack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.