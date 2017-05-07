Supreme Court verdict a milestone, wi...

Supreme Court verdict a milestone, will contain crime against women: Delhi Police

"'The brutal, barbaric and demonical conducts of the convicts shook the conscience of humanity and they don't deserve leniency" - said the Supreme Court while reading out the death sentence to the four accused in the Nirbhaya rape cum murder case. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra said the FIR is not an "encyclopedia" which is expected to contain all the details of the prosecution case and it must have broad facts of the case.

