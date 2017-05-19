The All-NBA teams don't matter in the grand scheme of things, right? Well, Draymond Green and Shaquille O'Neal would disagree. Shaq agrees it's BS: Klay Thompson deserved All-NBA The All-NBA teams don't matter in the grand scheme of things, right? Well, Draymond Green and Shaquille O'Neal would disagree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.