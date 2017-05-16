Popovich blasts Pachulia for Kawhi injury
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich blasted Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia for the move that re-injured Kawhi Leonard's ankle in game one of the 2017 Western Conference Finals. In a post-practice interview, Popovich said that Pachulia's move, where he seemingly shuffled forward in order to get a foot under Leonard's landing area, was, "not appropriate," in addition to "dangerous" and "unsportsmanlike."
