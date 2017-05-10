Player Review: Jeff Teague needs someone like the guard he replaced
After admitting on 1070 The Fan's The Dan Dakich Show that the Pacers miss George Hill , Kevin Pritchard explained that they traded him because they needed more speed and another player who "could make plays on the offensive end." He immediately followed that up with this particularly telling nugget: "...and Teague desperately wants to be here, so that was one of the critical, important pieces.
