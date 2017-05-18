PG's Options Weighed

At this point, I'm really trying not to dislike Paul George as a person and doubt his intentions. However, the non-committal comments on Kimmel , the cryptic Celtics-trade-tweet-misfire , and his lack of denial of any rumors regarding him being "hell-bent" to play in LA have soured things for me as a self-professed fan of the guy.

