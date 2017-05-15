Paul George says he's planning to wor...

Paul George says he's planning to work out with Kobe Bryant this summer

Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

Paul George went on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night, and while the Indiana Pacers forward's comments on potentially joining the Los Angeles Lakers are probably going to get the most play, he also revealed another bit of news. George said he's never worked out with Bryant before, but he joins Lakers forward Brandon Ingram on a list of NBA players who plan to work out with the retired superstar this summer.

