Paul George says he's planning to work out with Kobe Bryant this summer
Paul George went on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night, and while the Indiana Pacers forward's comments on potentially joining the Los Angeles Lakers are probably going to get the most play, he also revealed another bit of news. George said he's never worked out with Bryant before, but he joins Lakers forward Brandon Ingram on a list of NBA players who plan to work out with the retired superstar this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan '17
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC