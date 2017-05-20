Pacers get permission from Hornets to...

Pacers get permission from Hornets to interview Chad Buchanan for front office spot

Larry Bird has stepped aside in Indiana , and Kevin Pritchard has taken over as the head of basketball operations for the Pacers. Now Pritchard is starting to round out who he wants in the front office, and he has reached out to Charlotte for that, reports Marc Stein of ESPN.

