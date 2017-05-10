No Love lost: Cavs star accepts reduced role as champs roll

In this March 22, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love sits on the bench as time runs out in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, in Denver. As the Cavs continue to wait for the winner of the Boston-Washington series to emerge as their opponent in the Eastern Conference finals, Love's reduced role in his third postseason for Cleveland has become a topic for discussion.

